Terry Gilliam of ‘Monty Python’ Explains His Distinctive Cutout Animation Methods on a 1974 Television Show

The legendary Terry Gilliam appeared on Bob Godfrey’s Do-It-Yourself Film Animation Show in 1974 to share how he creates the distinctive cutout animations that were consistently featured throughout Monty Python films and episodes of Monty Python’s Flying Circus. The young Gilliam very calmly explained each step of his process while offering helpful tips to make the best animation possible.

via Open Culture