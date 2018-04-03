A Cozy Tentacuddle Blanket for Kraken Lovers

ThinkGeek created a warm and cozy Tentacuddle Blanket for Kraken lovers that features five tentacles that each come with three suckers. This was originally an April Fools’ Day that they made into a product real.

We’ve had enough of mermaids. They get all the things. Sparkly sequined backpacks. Lunch boxes. Random office supplies. And, of course, those blankets that were all over social media. Our Tentacuddle Blanket is for those who are darker, who love the deep. Those who are #TeamUrsula. Those who are ready to take over the world from their underwater kingdom. Right after this next episode. *snuggles back down in betentacled blanket*