Man Prepares a Yummy Meal of Tempura Udon Noodles Under the Watchful Eyes of His Cats

The very talented Jun Yoshizuki of Jun’s Kitchen prepared a lovely meal of homemade tempura udon noodles with his beloved long haired orange cats Kohaku and Nagi standing at the ready. Kohaku was particularly excited by the carrots, which were fresh from Jun’s uncle’s garden.
The garden I went to is my uncle’s garden. He’s been sharing his vegetables with my family for decades and I am very happy to use his vegetables grown by his own hand for my video! I’ll keep harvesting vegetables from his garden for my videos from now on. Seasonal vegetables are the best!