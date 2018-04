On a towering episode of their Human Condition series, Great Big Story met up with stilt walker Adrian Young (a.k.a. “Daddy Jumbie”) to learn more about how he has been “dancing in the clouds” for the past 21 years with his 10-foot stilts. They also get a glimpse at how Young trains his “Future Jumbie” children in Trinidad and Tobago to become the next generation of stilt walkers and dancers.

