A Glowing Tardigrade Night Light

The always-innovative novelty retailer Archie McPhee has introduced a larger-than-life Tardigrade Night Light that keeps away the darkness in the most adorable way. This hard-working little guy is made of ceramic and glows green when switched on.

This ceramic Tardigrade Night Light looks like a classy piece of science-nerd art during the day, but turn it on at night and it glows a reassuring green color. At 4-1/8″ x 2-1/4″, it’s many times larger than an actual tardigrade, which means you can see it at night without a microscope. …A cure for microscopic insomnia