Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Belgian Military Tank Drives Through a Fast Food Restaurant Drive-Thru To Order Food

by at on

On July 21st a couple of gentlemen in Brussels, Belgium captured footage of a military tank, which just finished making an appearance at a parade on National Day, rolling through a Quick fast food restaurant drive-thru to order food.


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Privacy Policy