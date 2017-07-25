A Belgian Military Tank Drives Through a Fast Food Restaurant Drive-Thru To Order Food

On July 21st a couple of gentlemen in Brussels, Belgium captured footage of a military tank, which just finished making an appearance at a parade on National Day, rolling through a Quick fast food restaurant drive-thru to order food.
by Justin Page at on
