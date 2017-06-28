Laughing Squid

Musician Plays Super Mario Theme Song and In-Game Sound Effects on His Bass Guitar

Boston, Massachusetts musician Nathan Navarro plays the classic Super Mario Bros. theme song, along with in-game sound effects, on his bass guitar while someone plays through “World 1-1” in the background.

