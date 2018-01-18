Scott Bradlee Performs a Ragtime Piano Medley of the Super Mario Bros. Theme Song

Scott Bradlee of Postmodern Jukebox sat down at his piano and performed a fantastic ragtime piano medley of the Super Mario Bros. theme song. Bradlee’s awesome cover is featured on his new piano album, “Songs I Know By Heart,” and is available to purchase on iTunes. Here is the original song.
