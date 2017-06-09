Subway Car Made to Look Like the New York Public Library’s Rose Room Is Launching Online Collection

Laughing Squid

The New York Public Library, the Brooklyn Public Library and the Queens Public Library have partnered with Transit Wireless to provide thousands of subway rider with hundreds of readily accessible books, short stories and other materials to enjoy while on their way to their destination.

We’re excited to announce the launch of Subway Library, a new initiative between The New York Public Library, Brooklyn Public Library, and Queens Library, the MTA, and Transit Wireless that provides subway riders in New York City with free access to hundreds of e-books, excerpts, and short stories—all ready to read on the train.

Subway Library

For a limited time, the “Train Library, a specially wrapped single subway car recreating the newly remodeled reading room Rose Main Reading Room ” will alternate between the E and F trains serving the three participating boroughs. Passengers who share pictures of this car on social media will be entered to win a package of goodies.

Snap a pic and upload to Instagram or Twitter for a chance to win! Prizes include:

  • Amazon Kindle Voyage eReaders Tote bag filled with $200 worth of merchandise from the Library Shop
  • A one-year Friends Membership at The New York Public Library including access to special member-only events
  • Private, behind the scenes tour of NYPL’s famous flagship building for you and four friends

