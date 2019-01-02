Stranger Things Returns For Season 3 on July 4, 2019

Netflix has just announced that Stranger Things will return for Season 3 on July 4, 2019, with the show kicking off 34 years earlier on July 4, 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana.
One summer can change everything.
