A Free Retro Style Stranger Things Mobile Game Released Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

– It’s 1984 all over again. Experience an action adventure game just like the ones our heroes would have played back in the day. – Explore Hawkins and its surroundings. See your favorite locations like Mirkwood Forest and Hawkins Lab. Uncover exciting areas you’ve never seen before! – Solve puzzles with the unique abilities of each character. Lucas can nail anything with his Wrist Rocket. Nancy has an entire collection of bats to swing this time. – Collect all the Eggos and Gnomes you can lay your hands on. You never know what they might unlock… – Compete with your friends’ Speed Run times on leaderboards and social media.

