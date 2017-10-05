A Free Retro Style Stranger Things Mobile Game Released Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

BonusXP created a free retro style mobile game based on Stranger Things ahead of the popular series’ season 2 premiere on Netflix October 27th, 2017. The mobile game is available to download from the Apple and Google Play app stores.
– It’s 1984 all over again. Experience an action adventure game just like the ones our heroes would have played back in the day.
– Explore Hawkins and its surroundings. See your favorite locations like Mirkwood Forest and Hawkins Lab. Uncover exciting areas you’ve never seen before!
– Solve puzzles with the unique abilities of each character. Lucas can nail anything with his Wrist Rocket. Nancy has an entire collection of bats to swing this time.
– Collect all the Eggos and Gnomes you can lay your hands on. You never know what they might unlock…
– Compete with your friends’ Speed Run times on leaderboards and social media.