Stranger Things Action Figures by Funko

by at on

Funko has released 3-packs of action figures featuring popular characters from Netflix‘s original series, Stranger Things. The plastic, fully articulated 3.75-inch figures in pack 1 (Lucas, Mike, and Eleven) and pack 2 (Will, Dustin, and Demogorgon) are available to purchase from BigBadToyStore.

From Netflix’s Original Series Stranger Things, some of your favorite characters from Hawkins, Indiana are joining the Funko Action Figure line! Action Figures are arriving as 3-packs. Each figure stands 3 ¾ tall and are fully articulated.

via The Awesomer


