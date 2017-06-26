Stranger Things Action Figures by Funko

Funko has released 3-packs of action figures featuring popular characters from Netflix‘s original series, Stranger Things. The plastic, fully articulated 3.75-inch figures in pack 1 (Lucas, Mike, and Eleven) and pack 2 (Will, Dustin, and Demogorgon) are available to purchase from BigBadToyStore.
via The Awesomer