Stranger Things Action Figures by Funko

Funko has released 3-packs of action figures featuring popular characters from Netflix‘s original series, Stranger Things. The plastic, fully articulated 3.75-inch figures in pack 1 (Lucas, Mike, and Eleven) and pack 2 (Will, Dustin, and Demogorgon) are available to purchase from BigBadToyStore.

