An Intricate Stop Motion 3D Animation With a Rube Goldberg Machine That Propels Movement Forward

Designer Tomohiro Okazaki of Swimming Design (previously) created “Link”, an intricate 3D animation that featured a rather sleek Rube Goldberg inspired machine that kept things moving along.

Being that this was an animation, certain unlikely actions were taken by otherwise inert objects. Pens wrote upon paper, pages turned, pencils sharpened themselves, a vase filled itself with water, and a plug moved down a power strip in order to set of the next motion. Portions of the animation were even taken outside and into what appears to be a MUJI store.

According to the artist, the animation was made for a client.

(translated) A video work provided to the outdoor signage of a commercial facility.