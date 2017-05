In the beautifully animated “Still Life” by the very talented artist Mike Pelletier, various fruits, vegetables and breads amazingly deflate, leaving the skin in a droopy pile on the ground, while others temporarily re-inflate at various intervals in an odd dance of corporeal remains. Pelletier refers to this process as “Nature Morte” and used a soundtrack by Dylan Galletly to further express the theme.

Nature Morte as interpreted by finite element simulations.

