The Multi-Faceted Genius of Drummer Stewart Copeland

Brandon Toews of Drumeo took a deep dive into the incredible, multi-faceted genius of legendary drummer Stewart Copeland. He further notes how Copeland’s international upbringing, sense of adventure, and search for knowledge gave him the percussive tools to make him one of the most distinctive drummers in the world, both with The Police and beyond.

Stewart Copeland, longtime drummer of The Police, is one of the most unique drummers to come out of popular music in the last several decades. His innovative sound is often instantly recognizable, between his diverse rhythmic influences, the way he creatively orchestrates patterns, and how he incorporates modern technology into his drum parts.