Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig Answer the Web’s Most Searched Questions About Themselves

by at on

Despicable Me 3 stars Steve Carell (Gru) and Kristen Wiig (Lucy) sat down with Wired to answer some of the web’s most searched questions about the themselves during an Autocomplete Interview. Despicable Me 3 drops into theaters this week.


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.