Hallmark is featuring a metal Star Wars Yoda bookend that makes it appear as if the legendary Jedi Master is holding up your collection of books with his force powers. It is available to purchase from the Hallmark website and their physical stores.

Display a collection of sacred Jedi texts—or your favorite page-turners—with a little help from Master Yoda. The bookend’s slanted design gives the effect of the revered Jedi Master using the Force to do the heavy lifting.