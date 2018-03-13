Laughing Squid

How the Beautiful Crystal Foxes Were Created for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

by at on

A new featurette for Star Wars: The Last Jedi takes a behind the scenes look at how director Rian Johnson worked with creature concept designer Tim Napper to create the beautiful crystal foxes from the “Showdown on Crait” scene. Napper shares early digital sketches of the fox and Johnson tests out the practicality of its physical features on a real life dog.

