How the Beautiful Crystal Foxes Were Created for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

A new featurette for Star Wars: The Last Jedi takes a behind the scenes look at how director Rian Johnson worked with creature concept designer Tim Napper to create the beautiful crystal foxes from the “Showdown on Crait” scene. Napper shares early digital sketches of the fox and Johnson tests out the practicality of its physical features on a real life dog.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.