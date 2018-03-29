An Amusing Star Wars: The Last Jedi Blooper Reel Features Poe Getting Slapped Silly by General Leia

Star Wars has released an amusing new blooper reel for Star Wars: The Last Jedi that features Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) being slapped silly by General Leia (Carrie Fisher), BB-8 hiding in a closet with a baby droid, and Finn (John Boyega) ending a scene because of something hanging out of his bum.
