Star Wars Coaster Set Featuring Cross Sections of the Millennium Falcon

Bring the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy to your place with this Star Wars Millennium Falcon – Coaster Set. A set of 6 glass coasters, each features a cross-section of details from the Falcon herself. When stacked together, they build the ship in 3D. And individually, they protect your surfaces from condensation. That’s a win either way in our books.

ThinkGeek has created an officially licensed set of six Star Wars coasters that each feature a cross section of the Millennium Falcon . When the clear coasters are stacked up on top of each other, they reveal a 3D image of the popular Star Wars spacecraft.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!