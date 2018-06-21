The Monster Factory has released a Star Wars Death Star Camping Tent that resembles the Empire’s ultimate weapon and comfortably sleeps up to three people or stormtroopers. It is available to purchase from The Monster Factory website and TheFowdry.

That’s no moon…it’s a space station! We are taking camping to a whole new galaxy with this mind-bending outdoor abode. Whether you’re a Jedi, and want to infiltrate the foolish Lord Vader’s battle station or a Storm Trooper who is ready to fight to the death, this is the high spec tent for you. (read more)