Star Wars Ceramic Tiki Mugs Series 2

ThinkGeek has released series 2 of their officially licensed ceramic Star Wars Tiki Mugs that includes C-3PO, a Tauntaun, a Jawa, a Tusken Raider, a Wampa, and Wicket.

