3D Animated Vlogger Ami Yamato Ventures Into Star Wars: The Force Awakens to Mess With Kylo Ren

Ami Yamato, a 3D animated vlogger from London that does not appear to know she is virtual, released a new video where she is edited into Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Yamato made Kylo Ren‘s blood boil by enjoying a soothing massage chair, beating him in a game of Rock-Paper-Scissors and poking fun at how he smells. In a video from 2015, Ami refused to be rescued by Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope and, instead, used her force powers to make him grab her a cappuccino.
