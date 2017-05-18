First Trailer for the Star Trek: Discovery TV Series Features a New Ship, Characters, and Missions

CBS released the first trailer for their upcoming original television series, Star Trek: Discovery, that features a new ship, new characters, and new missions. The show will take place 10 years before Captain Kirk and his crew. It will take an exciting crew to beautiful new reaches of space. Star Trek: Discovery will premiere this fall on CBS.

Star Trek, one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns 50 years after it first premiered, with STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

