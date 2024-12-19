‘Wrath of Khan’ and ‘Next Generation’ Crew Sing a Star Trek Version of ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’
Game developer John C. Worsley, who creates amusing holiday Star Trek parodies, used the crews from The Wrath of Khan and Star Trek: The Next Generation to sing a Star Trek version of the classic Darlene Love holiday song “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” but changing the chorus to “Captain Please Come Home”.
Holiday Trek: The Motion Pictures (Captain Please Come Home). The Holiday Adventure is Just Beginning.