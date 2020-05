Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

An industrious little squirrel works from home on a tiny “Acorn” computer on a tiny desk in the backyard of artist Lumi Barron. Barron, who is studying art at Carnegie Mellon University, has set up a number of these site-specific dioramic vignettes in her yard for the wildlife back there to enjoy.