A chubby little squirrel in Washington, D.C. who scored big with an entire glazed donut, wasted no time climbing up on to a tree branch to enjoy the treat to its fullest extent. The combination of sugar and the squirrel’s own natural jumpiness nearly took hold when people came near, but in the end, the squirrel kept calm and ate on in a manner far more elegant than that other city rodent, the Pizza Rat.

A DC squirrel enjoys a donut in a tree!

via reddit