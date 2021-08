Imagining What Various Sports Would Be Like If They Were Played Using a Bowling Ball

Filmmaker Sam Buchanan imagined what various different sports would be like if they were played with a bowling ball rather than using the game’s regular setup. Included in these really amusing experiments are sports such as golf, tennis, pool, field hockey, shooting, football (soccer), table tennis, cricket, darts, and archery.

Do bowling balls ruin every sport?

via Vimeo Staff Picks