Through exclusive interviews with actors, family, and the filmmaker himself, this unprecedented documentary pulls back the curtain on the remarkable career of Steven Spielberg. Featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Liam Neeson, and many more.

HBO released the first trailer for Spielberg , their upcoming documentary directed and produced by Susan Lacy that gives us a look at the career of legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg . The film will premiere October 7th, 2017 at 8 PM ET on HBO.

