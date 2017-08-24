Laughing Squid

Space Masher, An Out of This World Rocket Ship Potato Masher

Space Masher

Ototo industrial designer Lior Bartal has created the Space Masher, an out of this world potato masher. It is available to purchase from Ototo.

Potatoes beware! We’re on a mashing mission to make mashed potatoes that are out of this world.

