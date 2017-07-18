Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Soothing 10 Hour Visual Soundscape Using Scenic Mountaintop Footage Taken by Planet Earth II

by at on

For their wonderful Real Happiness Project, the filmmakers of BBC Earth and creators of the incredible nature documentary Planet Earth II have repurposed ten hours of footage from their travels to create a soothing visual soundscape of relaxing mountain tops from around the world.

As part of the Real Happiness Project we want to take you on a journey through some of the most stunning mountainscapes on earth. Fly above the peaks and immerse yourself in this elevated, sky-kissing habitat. All footage used was filmed by the Planet Earth II camera teams whilst out on location.

BBC Earth has also released 10 Hours of Relaxing Planet Earth II Desert Sounds and Jungle Sounds.


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

  
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Laughing Squid Privacy Policy