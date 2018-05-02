On the latest episode of his This Week I Learned series, determined Scottish YouTuber Mike Boyd challenged himself to quickly learn how to solve a 2x2x2 Rubik’s Cube while blindfolded. It took him approximately 6 hours and 40 minutes over the period of 4 days.
