Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Slender Man, A Supernatural Horror Film Based on the Creepypasta Internet Meme Character

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Slender Man

Sony Pictures released the first official trailer for Slender Man, the upcoming supernatural horror film directed by Sylvain White based on the creepypasta internet meme character created by Eric Knudsen in 2009. The scary movie follows a group of girls who attempt to prove that Slender Man is fake, but things go awry. Slender Man is scheduled to slip into theaters on May 18th, 2018.

In a small town in Massachusetts, four high school girls perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of SLENDER MAN. When one of the girls goes mysteriously missing, they begin to suspect that she is, in fact, HIS latest victim.

Slender Man

image via Slender Man

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy