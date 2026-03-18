Skateboarder Rescues Tiny Kitten With Injured Leg

While Shareef Masarani, a very talented skateboarder in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was at a skate park, a tiny little creamsicle kitten with an injured leg meowed at him for help. Masanari wasted no time in responding to that call.

This kitty came up to me randomly while I was skating in the park. I noticed that she had an issue with her leg.

He and the kitten bonded quickly

Then she sat on my lap and wouldn’t leave my side. Suddenly she was tired and weak and wouldn’t move much. Then I rushed her to the vet

Once the kitten was treated, she was released to Masarani. He took her home and named her Nemo. Now Nemo is living a wonderful life with her beloved human and feline sibling.

Living my best life with my sister Luna & our Dad.

The Full Video

Nemo at Home