An Astute Deconstruction of In-Jokes and Tech References in the ‘Silicon Valley’ Title Sequence

The online explainer series Shots Fired performed a really astute deconstruction of the animated opening title sequence for the HBO series Silicon Valley, noting the story behind the sequence, the rotating players and the little social statements that are cleverly hidden in plain sight.

The show’s creator Mike judge didn’t even want titles he wanted to save every second of air time for the show itself. But HBO has a long tradition of iconic title sequences so it pretty much had to happen. HBO set Judge up with a design firm U+ Co and together they brainstormed the neat little toy valley. The titles are full of tiny little in-jokes and stories and every season the show has added and updated these.

The title sequences from seasons one, two, three and four.