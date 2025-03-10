The Cast of ‘Severance’ Provide Clues About Split Consciousness in Literature to ‘Jeopardy’ Contestants

During an episode of the “Jeopardy Invitational Tournament”, host Ken Jennings introduced a special category called Severance, where several cast members of the Apple TV+ show, including Adam Scott, Tramell Tillman, Britt Lower, John Turturro, and Patricia Arquette, provided clues to the contestants about the theme of split consciousness in literature and the arts.

I’m Adam Scott. On our show “Severance”, employees split their consciousness between work and home. And today, the cast will present clues about different kinds of severance in literature.