Seth Rogen Taste-Tests Secret Fast-Food Burgers

On a tasty episode of the First We Feast series, The Burger Show, chef Alvin Cailan and Seth Rogen tast-test secret fast-food burgers and crown an ultimate winner.

With the obsessive demand for Animal-style burgers, other fast-food chains like Shake Shack and Five Guys have taken note, creating more competition in the field. So which fast-food, off-menu burger reigns supreme?

To get some answers, Alvin is linking up with a surprise guest: Seth Rogen. Rogen and Alvin’s friendship dates back to when Alvin first opened his food truck, Eggslut, in Los Angeles, where he’d often find Seth in line waiting to order a bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich. (read more)