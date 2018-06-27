Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Seth Rogen Taste-Tests Secret Fast-Food Burgers

by at on

Seth Rogen Taste-Tests Secret Fast-Food Burgers

On a tasty episode of the First We Feast series, The Burger Show, chef Alvin Cailan and Seth Rogen tast-test secret fast-food burgers and crown an ultimate winner.

With the obsessive demand for Animal-style burgers, other fast-food chains like Shake Shack and Five Guys have taken note, creating more competition in the field. So which fast-food, off-menu burger reigns supreme?

To get some answers, Alvin is linking up with a surprise guest: Seth Rogen. Rogen and Alvin’s friendship dates back to when Alvin first opened his food truck, Eggslut, in Los Angeles, where he’d often find Seth in line waiting to order a bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwich. (read more)


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP