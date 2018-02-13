New Treacherous Villains Arise in the New Season 2 Trailer for ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’

New treacherous villains arise and make life even more difficult for the Baudelaire orphans in the new official trailer for the upcoming second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events. Season two of the Netflix series, based on a collection of books by Daniel Handler, will premiere on March 30th, 2018.
