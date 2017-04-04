Senecio Peregrinus, A Hybrid Flowering Succulent Plant With Leaves That Look Like Leaping Dolphins

Laughing Squid

The senecio peregrinus is a hybrid succulent plant that sprouts sturdy green leaves that resemble a leaping dolphin so closely, that the name in Japanese translates to Dolphin Necklace. Per Imohukuro1, the plant is a hybrid between the senecio articulatus (candle plant) and the senecio rowleyanus (string-of-pearls), which combined perfectly to create such an adorable result.

