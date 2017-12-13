SelfieBot, A Raspberry Pi Powered Instant Camera With a Fun Personality

Designers Sophy Wong and Kim Pimmel joined forces to create SelfieBot, a Rasberry Pi powered instant camera that comes equipped with a cute face and a fun personality. The two creatives shared their full DIY SelfieBot tutorial on the Adafruit Learning System and back in September they showed off their project at Seattle Mini Maker Faire 2017.
Instead of a selfie booth, bring SelfieBot to your next party! This Raspberry Pi project has a mind of its own: SelfieBot giggles, snoozes, and prints selfies on its thermal printer. Animated facial expressions and sounds are triggered by movement-based interactions. SelfieBot is contained in a customizable laser-cut acrylic and 3D-printed case. (read more)
images via Sophy Wong
submitted via Laughing Squid Tips