Trucker Gets Hilarious Chest Tattoo That Makes It Look Like He’s a Tiny Man Driving His Own Body

Trucker Gets Hilarious Chest Tattoo That Makes Him Look Like He's Driving a Tiny Vehicle

Carlisle, Cumbria tattoo artist Richard Batey of Immortal Art Studio created a hilarious chest tattoo for trucker Kenny Ollerenshaw that makes it look like he’s a tiny man driving his own body.

