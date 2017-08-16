Trucker Gets Hilarious Chest Tattoo That Makes It Look Like He’s a Tiny Man Driving His Own Body

Carlisle, Cumbria tattoo artist Richard Batey of Immortal Art Studio created a hilarious chest tattoo for trucker Kenny Ollerenshaw that makes it look like he’s a tiny man driving his own body.
