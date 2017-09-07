Ruby Chocolate, The First Official Chocolate Type Established Since White Chocolate 80 Years Ago

Ruby chocolate has an intense taste and characteristic reddish color. The Ruby bean is unique because the fresh berry-fruitiness and color precursors are naturally present. The cocoa beans are sourced from different regions of the world. …The fourth type in chocolate offers a totally new taste experience, which is not bitter, milky or sweet, but a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness. To create Ruby chocolate no berries or berry flavor, nor color, is added.

The Barry Callebaut Group , a foremost authority on the subject of chocolate in Zurich, announced on September 5, 2017 , that a fourth official category was added to the three current types – dark chocolate, milk chocolate and white chocolate. This pink hued chocolate named ruby is the first new type of chocolate established in the 80 years since white chocolate was accepted. This new chocolate is made from a ruby cocoa bean, which is distinctive for both its color and taste.

