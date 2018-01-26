Rokblok, A Small Wireless Record Player That Plays Music When Placed on Top of a Record

Rock out to your favorite records with RokBlok’s built-in speaker, or wirelessly send your music to any Bluetooth device for an even bigger sound. Measuring only 4 X 2 inches long, you can use RokBlok to listen to your favorite records anywhere you can find a flat surface. Using RokBlok is as easy as “Place & Play”. Simply place RokBlok on a record, and raise the control lever to start playing.

Pink Donut has created the RokBlok , a small wireless record player that instantly plays music when you place it on top of a vinyl record. The RokBlok is currently out of stock, but the next batch being made is available to reserve from the RokBlok website .

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!