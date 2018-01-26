Laughing Squid

Rokblok, A Small Wireless Record Player That Plays Music When Placed on Top of a Record

Pink Donut has created the RokBlok, a small wireless record player that instantly plays music when you place it on top of a vinyl record. The RokBlok is currently out of stock, but the next batch being made is available to reserve from the RokBlok website.

Rock out to your favorite records with RokBlok’s built-in speaker, or wirelessly send your music to any Bluetooth device for an even bigger sound. Measuring only 4 X 2 inches long, you can use RokBlok to listen to your favorite records anywhere you can find a flat surface. Using RokBlok is as easy as “Place & Play”. Simply place RokBlok on a record, and raise the control lever to start playing.

