Rogue One Director Gareth Edwards Explains How the Epic Darth Vader Scene Came to Fruition

by at on

Director Gareth Edwards sat down with Wired to explain how the epic scene from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where Darth Vader emerges to violently pursue a group rebels and retrieve the stolen Death Star plans, came to fruition at the last moment.

Director Gareth Edwards and his editor, Jabez Olssen, were already cutting the film together when Olssen pointed out that it needed one more shot of Vader being badass. It was four months until the movie’s release date, but they decided to pitch the idea to Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy anyway. “She really loved it,” Edwards says. (read more)

darthsaber

