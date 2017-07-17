Laughing Squid

An Estes Model Rocket Engine Igniting Underwater in Super Slow Motion

by at on

Burning Model Rocket Engine Underwater in 4K Slow Motion

Chicago engineer Matt Mikka of Warped Perception filmed an Estes model rocket engine igniting underwater in super slow motion with a Phantom Flex4K high-speed digital camera.

This time I take a estes Model Rocket Engine and Ignite it underwater to see just what happens, will it burn? will it blow? All while filming it in 4k super slow motion, I found a few things very interesting and educational about this video including the fact that the tank exploded. Also I noticed the nozzle pattern made a sort of vortex in the water which was really cool.

There are many Skeptics out there who think they’re rocket engines cannot burn underwater, in a way we are busting a myth, but this was a viewer request. The result of this burning underwater was very fascinating, surprising and interesting.


