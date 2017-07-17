Chicago engineer Matt Mikka of Warped Perception filmed an Estes model rocket engine igniting underwater in super slow motion with a Phantom Flex4K high-speed digital camera.

This time I take a estes Model Rocket Engine and Ignite it underwater to see just what happens, will it burn? will it blow? All while filming it in 4k super slow motion, I found a few things very interesting and educational about this video including the fact that the tank exploded. Also I noticed the nozzle pattern made a sort of vortex in the water which was really cool.

There are many Skeptics out there who think they’re rocket engines cannot burn underwater, in a way we are busting a myth, but this was a viewer request. The result of this burning underwater was very fascinating, surprising and interesting.