A Band of Talented Robots Perform a Catchy Song in the Delightful Animation ‘Robot & The Robots’

London animation studio Animade has created “Robot & The Robots,” a delightful animated short about a band of talented robots who perform their hit song, “Robot_Song_03.mp3.” Animade shared a behind-the-scenes look at how they created this fun animation on their website.

This studio project is a celebration of music, experimentation and of course, robots! We had great fun making this 3D piece and the process involved many layers, with a few twists and turns along the way. Below we share a little insight into how it was done. But first, crank that sound up, sit back and enjoy the video!