Amazing Robot Table Uses Mechanical Actuators to Move Soccer Balls Along Programmed Paths

Intelligent Actuator put on quite the cutting-edge demonstration at the International Robot Exhibition 2017 in Tokyo, Japan when they presented their amazing robot table made up of numerous mechanical actuators that move up and down and move four soccer balls along a series of programmed paths.

