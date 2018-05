In the latest episode of Size Comparison, Reigarw Comparisons takes a look at the various sizes of numerous popular fictional robots from movies, television shows, and video games. The video starts off with the small robotic dog K9 in Doctor Who and works its way up to the enormous Super Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann mecha in Gurren Lagann.

From Wall-E to Terminator T-800, BB8, C3PO & R2D2, Optimus Prime and even Gundam, and how big are the largest fictional robots to ever appear on screen!