Robert Irwin Returns to The Tonight Show With an Adorable Baby Deer With a Short Attention Span

Robert Irwin, the incredibly amiable son of the late Steve Irwin returned to the Tonight Show for a third time and per usual, brought along animals that both delighted and terrified host Jimmy Fallon. Included in this visit was a hungry beaver, a testy tarantula, a high flying hyacinth macaw and an absolutely adorable baby muntjac deer with a very short attention span.

Irwin also provided more information about the muntjac deer in a web exclusive.

Earlier in the show, Irwin apologized to Fallon for the anteater that scratched the host on a previous show and updated Fallon about his namesake alligator.