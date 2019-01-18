Roadies Describe How to Put on KISS Show in 1979

In footage from a seemingly unreleased documentary recorded at the Taylor County Coliseum in Abilene, Texas, the roadies on the 1979 KISS Dynasty Tour described what they needed to do in order to build the incredibly elaborate set and ensure the instruments were ready and in-tune. The the then larger-than-life band, who had a fondness for costumes and fire played to huge crowds with big expectations, so everything had to be right.

This is some great footage from 1979 during the Dynasty tour that shows how the stage was build up and much more! …Two days later they flew to New York to film the Tom Snyder interview where Ace was drunk out of his mind.

Here’s the Tom Snyder interview.