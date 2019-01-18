Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Roadies Describe How to Put on KISS Show in 1979

by at on

In footage from a seemingly unreleased documentary recorded at the Taylor County Coliseum in Abilene, Texas, the roadies on the 1979 KISS Dynasty Tour described what they needed to do in order to build the incredibly elaborate set and ensure the instruments were ready and in-tune. The the then larger-than-life band, who had a fondness for costumes and fire played to huge crowds with big expectations, so everything had to be right.

This is some great footage from 1979 during the Dynasty tour that shows how the stage was build up and much more! …Two days later they flew to New York to film the Tom Snyder interview where Ace was drunk out of his mind.

Here’s the Tom Snyder interview.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP